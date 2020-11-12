

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) said Thursday that it will offer its nearly 80 million members more ways to save big this holiday season and they will find about 1 million more deals than last year.



Target Circle members have easy access to all of those offers - no membership fee required.



The retailer said that new members can sign up by creating a Target.com account, downloading the Target App or by providing their phone number in a Target store. With Target's contactless, same-day fulfillment options, members can get their orders in as little as one hour, with no membership required.



Meanwhile, Target is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its loyalty program, Target Circle. Target Circle members have saved about $2 billion through its offers in its first year. The members earned about $200 million by getting 1% rewards on purchases to put toward their future Target visit, the company said in a statement.



Target Circle members have directed more than $7 million to more than 2,500 local and national nonprofit organizations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de