

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) has launched Walmart Pet Care - an omnichannel pet care offering, which includes Walmart Pet Insurance and pet care services like dog-walking and pet sitting.



Pet Insurance is an insurance solution in collaboration with Petplan under which Walmart customers can save up to 10% on their policies and can sign-up for an insurance plan that provides coverage for veterinary fees due to accident, injury or illness, including chronic and hereditary conditions.



Walmart Pet Care will also include new pet sitting and dog walking services through Rover.



