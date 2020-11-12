

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Walt Disney Co (DIS):



-Earnings: -$0.71 billion in Q4 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.39 in Q4 vs. $0.58 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of -$0.27 billion or -$0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.71 per share -Revenue: $14.71 billion in Q4 vs. $19.12 billion in the same period last year.



