

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $23.68 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $2.43 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to $686.75 million from $781.70 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $23.68 Mln. vs. $2.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $686.75 Mln vs. $781.70 Mln last year.



