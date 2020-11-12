

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.13 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $0.70 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 billion or $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.1% to $4.69 billion from $3.75 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.15 Bln. vs. $0.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $4.69 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.75 - $5.15 Bln



