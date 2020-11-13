

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 35 points or 1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,340-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation as the coronavirus continues to surge through the United States and Europe, prompting fears of more lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished barely lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties and insurance and resource stocks.



For the day, the index eased 3.52 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 3,338.68 after trading between 3,329.49 and 3,350.28. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 9.79 points or 0.32 percent to end at 2,273.74.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.18 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.31 percent, China Construction Bank shed 0.76 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.74 percent, Bank of Communications dropped 1.08 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 2.03 percent, Ping An Insurance gave away 1.50 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 2.58 percent, Yanzhou Coal was down 0.21 percent, PetroChina sank 1.17 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.46 percent, China Shenhua Energy declined 1.56 percent, Gemdale lost 0.56 percent, Poly Developments dipped 0.79 percent and China Vanke eased 0.03 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but head steadily south as the day progressed, ending firmly in the red.



The Dow tumbled 317.46 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 29,080.17, while the NASDAQ sank 76.84 points or 0.65 percent to end at 11,709.59 and the S&P 500 dropped 35.65 points or 1.00 percent to close at 3,537.01.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the major averages spiked to new record intraday highs on Monday. They've been mixed since then as traders cycle in and out of technology and cyclical stocks.



Upbeat news about a coronavirus vaccine fueled the rally on Monday - although the distribution of a potential vaccine is likely to face significant logistical challenges, keeping traders from making significant bets.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. The Labor Department also said that consumer prices came in flat in October.



Crude oil futures drifted lower on Thursday as the continued rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. and Europe raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.12 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will provide October numbers for foreign direct investment later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.5 percent on year - slowing from 5.2 percent in September.



