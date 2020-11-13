

KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - German optical disc maker Singulus Technologies AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) reported that its net loss for the nine-month period widened to 21.4 million euros from 1.9 million euros last year.



The EBIT in the first nine months were negative 20.6 million euros compared to positive 0.3 million euros in the previous year.



Sales for the nine-month period dropped to 21.9 million euros from the previous year's 61.5 million euros.



The order backlog amounted to 75.3 million euros as of September 30, 2020 compared to 38.5 million euros in the prior year.



The company did not provide outlook for fiscal year 2020, due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, it can already be foreseen that in the fourth quarter of the current financial year there will probably only be a slight improvement in operational business activity, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SINGULUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de