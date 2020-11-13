

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zinus Inc. has recalled about 26,000 units of metal bunk beds, citing fall and injury risks.



The recall, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, involves three models of Zinus' metal bunk beds manufactured in China.



These include a black twin-over-twin bed with bed posts in square cross section, as well as blue and gray twin-over-twin beds with bed posts in circular cross section. All models have ladders built into both the head and foot of the bed.



The affected products were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.walmart.com, www.wayfair.com, www.overstock.com, www.homedepot.com and www.zinus.com from December 2016 through January 2020 for between $90 and $240.



According to the company, the welds that secure the upper bunk can come apart causing the upper bunk to collapse, posing fall and injury hazards.



The recall was initiated after the Tracy, California-based company received 13 reports of the bunk bed welds coming apart including three reports of multiple welds simultaneously failing. In these incidents, three resulted in bumps and bruises after the consumer fell to the floor from the upper bunk when the welds failed.



Zinus has designed an easy-to-install retrofit kit to prevent any injuries. The customers can either receive a free repair kit with reinforcement brackets or a full refund.



In similar incidents, Walker Edison called back about 24,960 units of drawer chest products due to tip-over and entrapment risks.



Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in late October recalled about 10,330 units of SALT Lounge Chairs citing fall risks. Caravan Global in September called back about 2,700 chairs, sold Exclusively at H-E-B Stores, citing fall and injury hazards.



