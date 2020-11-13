

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MTU) reported first half profit attributable to owners of parent of 400.8 billion yen compared to 606.9 billion yen, previous year. Profits attributable to owners of parent decreased mainly due to increases in total credit costs and net periodic cost of retirement benefits. Earnings per share was 31.21 yen compared to 46.96 yen.



First half gross profit increased 6 percent year-on-year to 2.09 trillion yen. Gross profits increased mainly due to an increase in market related gains as well as an increase in net interest income reflecting consolidation of overseas subsidiaries. Net interest income was 966.5 billion yen compared to 934.1 billion yen.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial revised upward its target for profits attributable to owners of parent for fiscal 2020 to 600.0 billion yen. The company's fiscal 2020 dividend forecast is unchanged at 25 yen per common stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de