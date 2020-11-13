

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday despite the political impasse in the U.S. over additional fiscal stimulus and rising cases of coronavirus infections in the U.S., Europe and Asia.



European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde cautioned Thursday that the region's economy still faced difficult times despite recent positive news on vaccine development.



'I don't want to be exuberant about this vaccination because there is still uncertainty', Lagarde said in a panel discussion.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 20 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,384 after tumbling 1.5 percent on Thursday.



Shares of Engie jumped nearly 4 percent after the utility stuck to guidance for 2020 net recurring income and capital expenditure.



Power group EDF was marginally higher after reporting a decline in third-quarter revenue.



Concessions and construction company Vinci climbed 2.3 percent. The company revised its forecast for motorway traffic in 2020 but said that traffic will likely return to normative levels as soon as restrictions are lifted.



