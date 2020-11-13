

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in October, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.



The wholesale price index declined 1.9 percent annually in October, following a 1.8 percent fall in September. In August, prices decreased 2.2 percent.



Prices of petroleum products declined 17.8 percent yearly in October, while prices of grain, raw tobacco, seed and animal feed rose 5.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.2 percent in October, after remaining unchanged in September. In August, the wholesale prices fell 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de