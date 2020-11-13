

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's jobless rate rose in the third quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The jobless rate rose to 7.7 percent in the third quarter from 7.1 percent in the second quarter.



The unemployment rate rose by 3.8 percentage points from the third quarter last year.



The number of unemployed increased by 4,900 persons to 54,300 in the third quarter, Eveli Voolens, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Most of the unemployed persons were unemployed for less than half a year, the analyst added.



'The number of long-term unemployed increased, and totaled 9,400,' Voolens said.



The employment rate fell by 2.7 percentage points to 66.3 percent in the third quarter from a year ago.



'While the number of part-time employed persons did not change much year on year, the number of persons employed full-time declined by 24,200,' Voolens said.





