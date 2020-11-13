

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General (DG) said Friday that it has extended its military appreciation discount to provide an additional 20% off qualifying purchases from November 13 through November 15 for veterans, active duty military members, members of the National Guard & Reserve and their families. Additional savings are available in stores or by using the code MILITARY20 at DG.com.



DG first plans to offer a Pre-Holiday Event on November 13 and continue to provide savings during selected periods.



DG Pickup is now available for most Dollar General stores. It also allows customers to take full advantage of the DG Digital Coupons for instant savings, the company said in a statement.



The company plans to continue its annual partnerships with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, local toy drives and the St. Jude's Thanks and Giving campaign.



The company noted that it continues to seek candidates to support opportunities across its stores, distribution centers, private fleet and corporate functions.



