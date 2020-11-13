

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer prices remained unchanged in October, as initially estimated, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged yearly in October for the second month in a row, as estimated.



Data showed that food price inflation grew 1.5 percent in October and services cost rose 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, energy and manufactured product prices declined 7.8 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in October. In the initial estimate, prices fell 0.1 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.1 percent annually in October versus remaining unchanged in the initial estimate.



On a monthly basis, the HICP remained unchanged in October, after a 0.6 percent decrease in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, HICP fell 0.1 percent.



