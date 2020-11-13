

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) has now made it mandatory for all employees and customers to wear face masks or face shields, starting from Monday.



The members-only warehouse chain has required masks in stores since May 4, however, customers who could not wear face masks due to a medical condition, including those with breathing issues from emphysema and asthma, were exempt from that rule. But, from now on everyone will be required to wear a mask.



'If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco,' Chief Executive Craig Jelinek said in a letter to members.



The new rules will apply to all but children under 2.



'This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,' Jelinek said. 'Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.'



Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention further endorsed its face-mask recommendation, after studies found that masks protect the wearer too.



In a scientific brief published Tuesday, the CDC said that while 'masks are primarily intended to reduce the emission of virus-laden droplets,' they 'also help reduce inhalation of these droplets by the wearer.'



The announcement comes as the country continues to face a spike in COVID cases. The U.S. recorded 1,53,861 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the worst daily toll in the country since the pandemic began. With this, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections has increased to over 10.6 million.



