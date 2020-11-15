

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield may see its chief executive officer Christophe Cuvillier and Chief Financial Officer Jaap Tonckens leave, the French weekly newspaper Le Journal Du Dimanche said on Sunday.



The departures are expected to be officially acknowledged in the coming days, the report specified.



Jean-Marie Tritant, a 23-year veteran of the company and president of URW U.S., is believed to have the most complete profile to take over as CEO, the report said, citing unidentified people.



