

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices grew in October, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index increased 0.3 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.4 percent decline in September. Economists had expected prices to remain unchanged.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning grew 7.0 percent. Prices for water supply and food, beverages and tobacco, rose by 6.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying declined 1.9 percent annually in October and manufacturing cost fell 1.1 percent.



Prices for energy declined 2.7 percent. Prices for capital good and durable consumer goods rose by 3.7 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



