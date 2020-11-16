

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shaft Innovations UK Ltd. d/b/a InvoSpa recalled about 7,050 units of Electric Throw Heated Blankets for potential fire and burn hazards, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the heated blankets can overheat due to a problem in the controller and do not comply with federal safety requirements, thus posing a risk of fire and burn injury.



The recall involves 50 inches by 60 inches InvoSpa electric throw heated blankets that are made of silky flannel and sherpa shu velveteen and are white and gray in color. The tag on the blanket has the Model number ML-G03 and InvoSpa printed on it.



The company has received 26 reports of the blankets overheating including one consumer describing a minor burn injury and another an unspecified injury.



The company said customers should immediately stop using the recalled heated blankets and contact InvoSpa for a full refund.



The heated blankets were made in China by Hebei Yuwang Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd, and imported in to the U.S. by InvoSpa. They were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from November 2019 through July 2020 for about $70.



