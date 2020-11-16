

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors picked up shares, buoyed by encouraging news on coronavirus vaccine front.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 94.13 points or 0.9% at 10,586.74, shrugging off a weak start and gaining in strength past noon. The index touched a low of 10,460.69 in early trades.



UBS Group shares surged up more than 5%. Swiss Life Holding gained about 4%, while Swatch Group and Swiss Re gained up 3.6% and 3.25%, respectively.



Credit Suisse and Zurich Insurance Group both ended nearly 3% up. LafargeHolcim, Lonza Group, ABB, SGS and Richemont gained 1.5 to 2.5%.



On the other hand, Givaudan slid 1.3% and Nestle closed nearly 1% down, while Sika ended 0.77% lower.



In the midcap section, AMS surged up 5.6%, Dufry gained nearly 5%, Helvetia, Baloise Holding, Adecca and OC Oerlikon Corp moved up 3 to 3.3%, while Sonova, Julius Baer, Gerog Fischer, Clariant, Straumann Holding and Flughafen Zurich notched up 2 to 2.8%.



On the vaccine front, close on the heels of Pfizer and BioNtech reporting encouraging results from the phase 3 trial of their coronavirus vaccine last week, Moderna Inc. has announced that the trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine has proved 94.5% effective in preventing the injection.



Johnson & Johnson is launching a new large-scale late-stage trial in Britain to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine among thousands of volunteers.



The Oxford Covid vaccine and another one being developed by U.S. biotech company Novavax are already undergoing large clinical trials in British patients.



In a statement overnight, one of the scientists behind the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine said that 'if everything continues to go well.we could have a normal winter next year.'



