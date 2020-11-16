

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WidePoint Corp. (WYY) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.07 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $0.18 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 94.2% to $57.51 million from $29.62 million last year.



WidePoint Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.07 Mln. vs. $0.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q3): $57.51 Mln vs. $29.62 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $185 - $195 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WIDEPOINT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de