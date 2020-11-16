

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU):



-Earnings: RMB13.68 billion in Q3 vs. -RMB6.37 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: RMB39.79 in Q3 vs. -RMB18.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB6.99 billion or RMB20.35 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB28.23 billion in Q3 vs. RMB28.08 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAIDU-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de