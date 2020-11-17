

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $1.00 billion in an initial public offering of shares of Class A common stock.



The San Francisco-based home rental platform said that it has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'ABNB.'



The company neither disclosed details about the number of shares it intends to offer nor its price range.



Airbnb's net loss for the nine-month ended 30th September 2020 widened to $696.87 million from $322.80 million in the same period last year.



Revenue for the period fell 32% to $2.52 billion from the prior year, primarily due to a 42% decrease in the number of check-ins related to Nights and Experiences Booked on platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a 4% increase in GBV per Night and Experience Booked.



