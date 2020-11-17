

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist asset manager Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) reported that its profit before tax on an IFRS basis for the six months ended 30 September 2020 rose 29% to 197.8 million pounds from last year's 153.4 million pounds.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the period grew to 190.5 million pounds or 66.0 pence per share from 144.5 million pounds or 50.0 pence per share in the prior year.



On the alternative performance measurement basis, profit after tax was 183.9 million pounds compared to 143.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Total revenue for the period was 352.1 million pounds up from 304.0 million pounds in the previous year.



The company said its board has approved an interim dividend of 17.0 pence, an increase of 13%. The dividend will be paid on 8 January 2021 to shareholders on the register on 11 December 2020.



The company said it remains cautious about the outlook for the remainder of this financial year. It expects to fundraise about 6 billion euros, despite it being an off-cycle year and notwithstanding the challenges associated with Covid-19.



The company noted that it remains highly confident in ability to grow its AUM over the long-term, supported by strong investor demand for its fund strategies and underpinned by investment-performance track record.



