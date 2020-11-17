

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Tuesday, with worries about rising Covid-19 cases and lingering uncertainty over a possible fiscal stimulus package in the U.S. keeping investors worried.



Global Covid-19 cases topped 55 million today with more than 1.3 million deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday that more support would be needed from fiscal and monetary authorities to ensure a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



The benchmark CAC40 slipped 8 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,463 after rallying 1.7 percent the previous day.



Train maker Alstom was down 0.7 percent, a day after launching a €2 billion-euro rights issue to fund its acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down between half a percent and 1 percent.



Travel-related stocks were gaining ground, with Air-France KLM climbing 1.8 percent.



