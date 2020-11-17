

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Tuesday, with a stronger pound weighing on dollar earners after reports that Britain could reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union by early next week.



Britain's chief negotiator David Frost is said to have pinpointed 'a possible landing zone' between the EU and Britain in the seven days ahead, The Sun reported.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 32 points, or half a percent, to 6,388 after rising 1.7 percent on Monday.



Home repair services provider HomeServe gained 0.7 percent after saying it sees full-year earnings ahead of prior expectations.



Airline easyJet slid half a percent after it reported a pretax loss of 1.27 billion pounds for the year ended 30 September 2020.



Oil and gas stocks were moving lower, with both BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell falling over 1 percent.



Aggreko, a supplier of temporary power generation equipment, rallied 3.2 percent after issuing a trading update for the first nine months of the year.



Imperial Brands soared 4 percent after the tobacco company forecast a return to profit growth this fiscal year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de