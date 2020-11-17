

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, consumer internet company Sea Limited (SE) raised its revenue guidance for both digital entertainment and e-commerce for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company currently expects revenue for digital entertainment to exceed $3.1 billion and revenue plus sales incentives net-off for e-commerce to exceed $2.3 billion.



Previously, the company expected revenues in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion for digital entertainment and between $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion for e-commerce.



