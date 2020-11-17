

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) has agreed to acquire Fiix Inc., a privately-held, AI-enabled computerized maintenance management system company. Fiix will be reported as part of the company's Software & Control operating segment.



Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Fiix has more than 2 million assets under management and creates more than 6 million work orders a year. Fiix's cloud-native CMMS creates workflows for the scheduling, organizing, and tracking of equipment maintenance. It connects seamlessly to business systems and drives data-driven decisions.



