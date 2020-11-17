

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) said that it agreed to acquire LARSON Manufacturing, the North American market leading brand of storm, screen and security doors, for a price, net of tax benefits, of about $660 million.



LARSON also sells related outdoor living products including retractable screens and porch windows.



The transaction is immediately accretive and expected to add between $0.14 to $0.20 to 2021 earnings per share, net of interest expense and purchase price amortization.



Fortune Brands also said it is renaming its Doors & Security segment to 'Outdoors & Security.'



LARSON will join Fortune Brands' newly named Outdoors & Security segment upon closing. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur within the next 30 days.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de