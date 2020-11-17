

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to sink 9.0 percent on year after tumbling 17.2 percent in September. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.5 percent after slipping 4.9 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is tipped to show a surplus of 250 billion yen, down from 675 billion a month earlier.



Australia will see Q3 numbers for wage prices and October results for new home sales and for the Westpac leading index.



Wage prices are tipped to add 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year in the three months prior. Home sales were up 3.8 percent on month in September and the leading index rose 0.2 percent.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate steady at 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de