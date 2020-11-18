Anzeige
WKN: A1KBL8 ISIN: BMG667211046 Ticker-Symbol: 1NC 
Tradegate
17.11.20
21:56 Uhr
18,608 Euro
+0,622
+3,46 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,57617,71817.11.
18,50018,73017.11.
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.