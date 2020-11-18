

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) - Shares of the furniture retailer gained over 5% in extended trading session on Tuesday after its second-quarter results trumped Wall Street estimates. Second-quarter net income was $34.9 million or $0.75 per share, up from $22.6 million or $0.48 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.82 per share from $0.52 per share last year. Sales increased 2.7% to $459.1 million from $447.2 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.50 per share on revenues of $433.73 million.



Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (FVAC) - Shares of the special purpose acquisition company gained over 4% after the bell on Tuesday after MP Materials announced the completion of its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition. The combined company, MP Materials, will begin trading on the NYSE on November 18th, under the ticker symbol 'MP'.



Polaris Inc. (PII) - Shares of the company slipped over 4% in extended session on Tuesday after CEO Scott Wine announced he will leave the company to become CEO of CNH Industrial (CNHI). Moving ahead, the company reaffirmed its full-year guidance of adjusted earnings of $7.15 to $7.30 per share on sales growth in the range of two to three percent compared to 2019 adjusted sales of $6,783 million.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - Shares of the company slipped 4% in after the bell on Tuesday after it announced that it has commenced a public offering of 40 million shares. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.



