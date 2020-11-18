

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler Group (SCFLF.OB) issued mid-term targets up to 2025. It expects return on capital employed or ROCE to be 12% - 15%; free cash flow conversion of 0.3 - 0.5.



The lower end of the respective target ranges should be reached in 2023 at the latest, the company said.



ROCE defined as reported EBIT divided by average capital employed. Free cash flow conversion defined as Free Cash Flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities divided by EBIT reported.



The dividend policy remains unchanged. The company aims to distribute 30% - 50% of net income before special items after taxes to the shareholders.



