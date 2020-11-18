

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump dismissed the top election security official who gave a clean chit to the U.S. presidential election contrary to his claims of widespread voter fraud.



Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) chief Chris Krebs is the latest high ranking official in his administration that Trump fired after losing the election to Joe Biden. Defense Secretary Mark Esper had lost his job last week amid reports that the President doubted the Pentagon chief's loyalty.



Trump announced his decision to fire such a top official in a statement on Twitter Tuesday. 'The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.'



In an early morning tweet Wednesday, Krebs said, 'Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow.'



The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, under the Department of Homeland Security Agency, had certified in a statement issued last week that the U.S. presidential election was the 'most secure in American history.'



'There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,' said the agency, which is tasked with ensuring secure elections.



Trump continued claims of winning the election and voter fraud.



'And I Won The Election. Voter Fraud All Over The Country!,' Trump tweeted, evoking widespread criticism along the thread.



Twitter tagged this statement with the remark, 'Multiple sources called this election differently.'



