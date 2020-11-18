

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN):



-Earnings: -$23.95 million in Q4 vs. $108.13 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q4 vs. $0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Nuance Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.16 million or $0.18 per share for the period. -Revenue: $352.93 million in Q4 vs. $387.58 million in the same period last year.



