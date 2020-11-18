

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for L Brands Inc. (LB):



-Earnings: $330.58 million in Q3 vs. -$251.99 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.17 in Q3 vs. -$0.91 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, L Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $320.33 million or $1.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share -Revenue: $3.06 billion in Q3 vs. $2.68 billion in the same period last year.



