

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) - Shares of the tech company gained 5% in extended trading session on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter results beat the Street view. Fourth-quarter loss was $23.95 million or $0.08 per share, compared to profit of $108.13 million or $0.37 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $54.16 million or $0.18 per share for the period. Revenues were $352.93 million, down from $387.58 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.16 per share on revenues of $345.72 million.



Sonos, Inc. (SONO) - Shares of the audio products company jumped 22% after the bell on Wednesday driven by its fourth quarter results that trounced Wall Street estimates. Fourth-quarter net income was $18.4 million or $0.15 per share, compared to a loss of $29.6 or $0.28 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.33 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.15 per share last year. Revenues increased 16% year-over-year to $339.8 million from $294.2 million. Analysts estimated earnings to be break-even per share and revenues of $298.77 million.



Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) - Shares of the drug maker gained nearly 8% in extended hours after the company announced the completion of a Type A meeting with the FDA confirming a pathway for resubmission for approval of its drug candidate Libervant for management of seizure clusters. FDA confirmed that issues identified in Complete Response Letter of September 25 may be addressed by utilizing modeling and simulations for an updated dosing regimen.



Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) - Shares of the company rose 7% after the bell on Wednesday after FDA approved the supplemental new drug application for Definity Room Temperature. It will commercially available in early 2021.



GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) - Shares of the action camera maker slipped 5% in the after hours trading. The company announced it will offer $100.0 million of senior notes due 2025.



