Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Relay Medical: Die Sportelite setzt auf diese Covid-19-Schnelltest-Technologie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JPF2 ISIN: US83570H1086 Ticker-Symbol: 8SO 
Tradegate
18.11.20
19:53 Uhr
14,500 Euro
+0,040
+0,28 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SONOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONOS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,18017,32018.11.
14,54014,60518.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOPRO
GOPRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS INC--
GOPRO INC6,742+0,93 %
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC10,300+0,98 %
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC28,890-0,55 %
SONOS INC14,500+0,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.