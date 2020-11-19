

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) said the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for OXLUMO (lumasiran), an RNAi therapeutic, for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 in all age groups. The approval is based on efficacy and safety findings from both the ILLUMINATE-A and ILLUMINATE-B Phase 3 studies of lumasiran.



Alnylam Pharma noted that the company has filed a New Drug Application with the U.S. FDA. The FDA has granted a Priority Review for the NDA and has set an action date of December 3, 2020.



