

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Shopping rewards app Ibotta has teamed up with retail giant Walmart (WMT) to offer free Thanksgiving dinner to American families.



Ibotta's 'Free Thanksgiving Dinner' program allows their users to receive cash back for Thanksgiving meal items purchased at Walmart while supplies last.



The free Thanksgiving dinner will include Butterball Turkey Breast Roast; Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup; McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet; Great Value stuffing mix; Great Value frozen green beans; Great Value cranberry sauce; Idahoan instant mashed potatoes; French's crispy onions and a 2-liter Coke.



To get the free Thanksgiving dinner, customers will have to download the Ibotta app and click on the 'Free Thanksgiving Dinner' offer and shop for the Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com.



After purchasing, customers will have to scan the receipt into the Ibotta app or link their Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and they will earn cashback for the entire purchase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de