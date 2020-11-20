

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roblox Corp., an emerging growth company, said it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not been determined. Roblox will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being sold by the selling stockholders.



The gaming platform Roblox was founded in 2006. The Roblox Reality Engine is packaged into its Universal Game Client, a single code base that can be built for all the platforms it serve, from iOS and Android, to Mac, PC, Xbox One, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. David Baszucki is the founder and CEO of Roblox.



The company plans to apply to list class A common stock on the NYSE, under the symbol RBLX.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de