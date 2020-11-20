

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) confirmed its over-the-cycle financial targets. The Group reiterated its capital management priorities, focusing on capitalisation and a stable or increasing dividend.



Swiss Re CEO Christian Mumenthaler said: 'We are optimistic on the outlook for all of our businesses as we see positive momentum in the underlying earnings power of the Group. We expect that COVID-19 will remain an earnings and not a capital event for the Group, with declining exposures going forward. Our strategy positions Swiss Re for long-term success.'



Swiss Re expects Property & Casualty Reinsurance or P&C Re to improve its normalised combined ratio to less than or equal to 96% in 2021. Life & Health Reinsurance (L&H Re) maintained its successful track record, despite COVID-19 impact. The company said Corporate Solutions' turnaround is well on track, with the business confident of achieving a normalised combined ratio that is less than or equal to its 98% target in 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SWISS RE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de