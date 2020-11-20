

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) reported, on a total basis, return on ordinary activities before tax of 62.98 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2020 compared to a loss of 52.30 million pounds, previous year. Return per basic ordinary share was 36.0 pence compared to a loss of 27.4 pence.



On a revenue basis, first half return on ordinary activities before tax declined to 17.50 million pounds from 33.81 million pounds, previous year. Return per basic ordinary share was 9.9 pence compared to 17.2 pence.



The first interim dividend of 6.00 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2021 will be paid on 27 November 2020 to shareholders on the register on 13 November 2020. The Group is keeping the total dividend per share unchanged for the current financial year. However, the Board concluded that the previous level of dividends is unlikely to be sustainable, and has re-set the annual ordinary dividends to 24.0 pence per share.



The company said it is well placed to generate attractive medium-term returns.



