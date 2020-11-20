

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher in cautious trade on Friday as positive Covid-19 vaccine developments raised hopes for a quicker global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



The upside remained capped by worries about a smooth transition for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and conflicting prospects for U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus.



The benchmark DAX was up 25 points, or 0.2 percent, at 13,112 after losing 0.9 percent on Thursday amid spiraling coronavirus cases around the world.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were narrowly mixed while automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were modestly higher.



SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE rose about 1 percent after it decided to appoint Michael Eberhardt as chief executive officer with effect from December 1, 2020.



