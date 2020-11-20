

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Friday announced the promotion of Meghan Frank to Chief Financial Officer.



Effective November 23, Frank will become the company's first female CFO. Frank has more than 20 years of experience within the retail industry.



As Lululemon Athletica CFO, Frank will assume responsibility for the finance, tax, treasury, investor relations, asset protection, facilities, operations excellence, and strategy functions.



Frank joined lululemon in 2016 as Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Since April, she has served as interim co-CFO, along with Alex Grieve, Vice President, Controller for the company.



Previously, she held senior roles at Ross Stores and J.Crew, where she served for nearly a decade.



