

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Healthcare, healthcare business of GE (GE), announced its acquisition of Prismatic Sensors AB, a Swedish start-up specializing in photon counting detectors. GE Healthcare anticipates to close the acquisition by January 2021, after holding a minority position in the company since 2017.



Prismatic Sensors AB is a spin-off company from research at KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Linkping Institute of Technology. The company is focused on research and development of photon counting detectors for CT. Prismatic has many granted patents as well as pending patent applications.



'We believe this technology has the potential to be a substantial step forward for CT imaging to establish a new standard of care and eventually improve clinical outcomes for millions of patients worldwide,' said Kieran Murphy, President & CEO, GE Healthcare.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

