

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence improved slightly in November after weakening in the previous month as initial impact of the tighter lockdown measures waned, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -15 from -17 in October.



All components of the indicator have improved, even if only modestly, with the exception of prospects regarding consumers' financial situation, which have remained stable.



Households' perception of the general economic outlook turned more optimistic in November and the indicator climbed to -17, its pre-pandemic level.



Consumers continued to be less fearful of rising unemployment over the next twelve months, but the level of worry remained high. The corresponding indicator eased slightly to 58 from 59.



Their view on the personal finances outlook remained unchanged and the indicator was steady at 1. A higher proportion were inclined to save more and the indicator rose to 13 from 10.



The historically high level of the indicator suggest a persistence of the effects of the health crisis, the survey said.



