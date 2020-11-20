

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill said it is partnering with the Farmlink Project, a non-profit movement founded by college students, to donate 10 million meals to food banks this holiday season.



The company said through the partnership, it intends to help fight food insecurity in the U.S. as well as help farmers who are struggling with surplus supply amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Mexican food chain urged its supply network, employees and customers to participate by donating their excess crops, volunteering time, or providing resources to help ensure that food does not go to waste.



Chipotle customers can support the Farmlink Project by rounding up their bill to the next highest dollar amount when ordering on the Chipotle app or website to contribute.



Farmers around the country were forced to destroy millions of pounds of fresh food due to the slump in demand following the closure of restaurants, hotels and schools.



Meanwhile, the lines at food banks in the U.S. are increasing as nearly 24 million Americans face food insecurity, with the figure up by 6 million due to the pandemic.



The Farmlink Project was founded earlier this year to connect farms with food banks to feed those in need, while supporting essential jobs.



Chipotle noted that for every 1,000 new followers on the Farmlink Project's Instagram page, the organization will give away 1,000 free burritos from their channel, up to 5,000 burritos.



Chipotle's owned Instagram content will drive followers to Farmlink's profile and enable them to have a glimpse of the organization's efforts and volunteer opportunities.



Chipotle is also supporting the farming community in other ways. Earlier this year, the company launched a virtual farmers' market on Shopify that allowed farmers in the Chipotle supply chain to launch improved versions of their own e-commerce websites.



In addition, the company is offering education, scholarships, grants, and three-year contracts to young farmers.



Chipotle and the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation have also contributed more than $500,000 to-date to support the next generation of farmers through the National Young Farmers Coalition.



