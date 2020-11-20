

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In further setback for President Donald Trump's efforts to stem Joe Biden's White House entry, a re-count of votes in Georgia confirmed that the President-elect is the winner.



As per the results announced by the Georgia Secretary of State's office, the Democrat beat his Republican rival in the conventionally Republican stronghold state by 12,284 votes. This is a slight drop for Biden compared to the original results.



'Georgia's historic first state-wide audit reaffirmed that the state's new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,' Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is a Republican, said in a statement.



Georgia is now the center of attraction, because the runoff elections to the two remaining Senate seats are in the red state.



The outcome of the January 5 runoff will determine control of the Senate, where Republicans currently have an edge of 2 seats (50-48).



A Democrat win in both the seats would give the party control of the Senate, as in a 50-50 tie, Senator Kamala Harris, as vice president, will have the privilege of casting the tiebreaking vote.



Republican Senator Mitt Romney launched a strong attack of Trump's legal challenge of the election on Twitter.



'Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election. It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President,' he tweeted.



Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani pressed the election challenge case at a fiery news conference on Capitol Hill.



He even went to the extent of alleging that a voting machine software had been tampered with by 'a company owned by affiliates of Chavez and Maduro' the Venezuelan Socialist leaders.



