Fastbase Inc.: Mailchimp Users Destined for Delight - Automation With Leadscoring for Mailchimp

Fastbase INC. (OTC:FBSE) Unwraps Lead Tracking, Marketing Automation, Lead Scoring and Automated Mailchimp Campaigns

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2020 / Fastbase's new lead generation tool LeadScoring for Mailchimp is now fully integrated with the international marketing automation platform and email marketing service Mailchimp - currently used by over 1.2 million companies worldwide. Mailchimp users can run targeted campaigns triggered by Fastbase LeadScoring, contacting the most relevant leads with the right message with perfect timing.

LeadScoring tracking technology enables businesses to engage with prospects and customers faster than ever before, right at the point when they are most engaged. LeadScoring provides all the intel required to start valuable, relevant and meaningful conversations with website visitors, in real-time. The killer added value that comes with LeadScoring for Mailchimp is scoring the visits of each individual according to the pages viewed. Then you use Mailchimp to send personalized emails according to the prospect's interest and wait for the score to reach 'sales qualified' or 'ready to buy'. That is when the sales team is notified and can act with speed to close the business.

LeadScoring for Mailchimp is available as a competitive monthly subscription well within the budget of the most prudent SME and scales up to Enterprise level catering for 20 thousand leads a month.

You can run lead nurturing and automated Mailchimp campaigns every step along the customer digital journey and fill your sales pipeline with warm leads. LeadScoring advanced software algorithms score leads visits, providing focus on the best leads rather than wasted time on cold leads.

Brian Kristensen who was the CEO of LeadScoreApp (recently acquired by Fastbase) is the architect of LeadScoring using the technology from the company he founded. He said: "LeadScoring for Mailchimp is designed to jump start lead generation by automating the digital customer journey using Mailchimp until the lead is sales qualified and the sales team can make personal contact to close the sale."

Fastbase LeadScoring uses the latest data science technology to provide leads in real-time to B2B marketing agencies, SME-large businesses, and boutique mar-tech companies.

The backbone is provided by Fastbase's massive database of company data which can be matched to VPNs. Fastbase's new release builds on its established excellent visitor tracking software and adds scoring, automation and Mailchimp integration - a package delivering 'ready to buy' leads.

Sign in to LeadScoring for Mailchimp and get the first 100 leads for free.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company and the contact information of company employees including, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

Fastbase Inc.

140 Broadway, 46th Floor

10005 New York, United States

Phone +1- 800 490 7454

Email: sales@fastbase.com

www.fastbase.com

SOURCE: Fastbase Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617841/Mailchimp-Users-Destined-for-Delight-Automation-With-Leadscoring-for-Mailchimp