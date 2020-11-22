

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Monday release final Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 7.9 percent on quarter and fall 5.4 percent on year after sinking 13.2 percent on quarter and 13.3 percent on year in the three months prior.



Singapore also will see October numbers for consumer prices; in September, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and flat on year, while core CPI was down an annual 0.1 percent.



Taiwan will release October figures for retail sales, industrial production, unemployment and consumer confidence.



In September, retail sales were up 2.88 percent on year, while industrial production climbed 10.73 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.78 percent. The consumer confidence index score was 71.60.



Thailand will see October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 13.52 percent on year after losing 9.08 percent in September. Exports are called lower by an annual 6.25 percent after dipping 3.86 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.87 billion, down from $2.23 billion a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q3 data for retail sales; in the previous three months, sales were down 14.6 percent on quarter and 14.2 percent on year.



Australia will see flash November results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Markit; in October, their scores were 54.2, 53.7 and 53.5, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday in observance of Labor Thanksgiving Day and will reopen on Tuesday.



