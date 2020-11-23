

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Monday, Germany's flash PMI data is due. The composite indicator is seen at 50.4 in November versus 55.0 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen. Against the pound, it dropped



The euro was worth 1.1869 against the greenback, 123.15 against the yen, 1.0804 against the franc and 0.8887 against the pound as of 3:25 am ET.



