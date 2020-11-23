

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 30 September 2020 dropped to 52.4 million pounds from 134.3 million pounds last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 25.5 pence, down from 38.1 pence in the prior year.



But profit attributable to owners of the company for the year grew to 189.3 million pounds or 81.2 pence per share from 90.9 million pounds or 30.3 pence per share in the previous year, reflecting the profit on disposal of the Energy Information business.



Annual revenue declined to 1.20 billion pounds from 1.34 billion pounds last year.



The Board recommended the payment on issued Ordinary Shares and A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of a final dividend of 16.6 pence per share for the year ended 30 September 2020. The full year dividend has been increased by 1% to 24.1 pence. The final dividend will be paid on 5 February 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 4 December 2020.



The company is confident that it is positioned to withstand the uncertainties of the period ahead and to continue with its long-term approach.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAILY MAIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de